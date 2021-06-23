Skeeter Meter for Wednesday

Skip to content
Eyewitness News (WEHT/WTVW)
Evansville
79°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local
Destination Indiana
In Depth with Brad Byrd
Coronavirus Watch
Tri-State COVID-19 Numbers
Indiana
Kentucky
Illinois
Links from Eyewitness News
Friday after 5
Washington Newsroom
Newsfeed Now
Your Local Election HQ
Top Stories
Antique cars rolling into Owensboro as part of The Great Race
Top Stories
Overnight rollover accident ends with one person injured in Vanderburgh County
Tri-State man and youth minister faces child sexual abuse charges
Video
TRAFFIC ALERT: Henry Oats Road overpass closed indefinitely
Video
Solar array going up near Southern Star
Video
Sports
Local Sports
Indy 500
Big 10 Sports
NFL Draft
Masters Report
Japan 2020
Bear Blitz
Indy Blitz
Top Stories
Carli Lloyd makes U.S. soccer team for her 4th Olympics
Top Stories
Jasper Wildcats win 4A State Championship
Video
‘We stand beside you, Carl’: NFL promises to match Nassib’s $100,000 donation to LGTBQ+ support group
Tracking the track (and field) athletes at the Olympic trials in Eugene
Video
US Olympic skateboarding team unveiled, rolling toward Tokyo
Weather
Interactive Radar
Weather Alerts
Storm Tracker
Weather Wall
Weather Radio
Tower Cams
Send us your weather pics and video
Ron’s FuNkY FrUiT
Submit your school closing
Register your business, school for our weather closing alerts
About
Meet the Team
Advertise with Us
TV Schedule
Tristate On The Go Mobile Apps
Sharing media with Eyewitness News WEHT/WTVW
Contact Us
Work For Us
Email Signup
Sign Up for Text Alerts
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Community
Virtual Home and Garden Show
Help Us Stock the Shelters
Hoosier Lottery
Community Calendar
Remarkable Woman
Lifestyles
Tasty Tuesday
Tasty Tuesday Deals
Horoscopes
A Healthy You
Garden Guy Charlie Stocker
Top Stories
ABC 25 Local Lifestyles – Shaw’s Flowers 06/22/2021
Video
Top Stories
ABC 25 Local Lifestyles – Ellis Park 06/22/2021
Video
Top Stories
ABC 25 Local Lifestyles – Cathedral Health Care Center
Video
ABC 25 Local Lifestyles – Medicare Advantage Plans with Senior Connection
Video
ABC 25 Local Lifestyles – Daily Dish 06/22/2021
Video
ABC 25 Local Lifestyles – Another Good Word with Dr. Jonathan Carroll
Video
Contests
Summer Smash
Holiday World Contest
Honest Abe Contest
Donut Bank Breakfast Club
Previous Contest Winners
Tasty Tuesday Deals
Tristate Deals
Tristate Pros
Jobs
Tristate Job Fair
Find A Job
Post a Job
Search
Search
Search
Skeeter Meter for Wednesday
Weather
by:
Ron Rhodes
Posted:
Jun 23, 2021 / 11:50 AM CDT
/
Updated:
Jun 23, 2021 / 11:50 AM CDT
Skeeter Meter is MODERATE
Trending Stories
Tri-State man and youth minister faces child sexual abuse charges
Video
21 arrested in Tell City drug investigations
Video
‘Oh, my gosh that is a bear!’ Carmi woman shocked at backyard sighting
Video
Overnight rollover accident ends with one person injured in Vanderburgh County
White County residents take precaution over bear sightings
Video