HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – While it is already meteorological spring, the spring equinox hasn’t occurred yet, so it is still winter and no surprise we have snow in the forecast! Spring officially arrives Sunday March 20th.

So how much snow will the area see? As of Thursday morning, Your Weather Authority is forecasting 1 to 3 inches across the Tri-state, and some of the lower amounts could be in the Evansville metro. The higher amounts closer to the 2 to 3 inch range look to be northwest and southeast of Evansville.

The snow will arrive late afternoon, so for those getting off work around the 4p.m. or 5p.m. timeframe in Evansville will need to be cautious. Those in Illinois will need to be more cautious around the 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. timeframe. For those in Owensboro and south, the snow looks to arrive 6p.m. and after.

When it comes to the latest snow Evansville has ever seen, this is far from beating the record. The latest snow on record for Evansville may surprise you as it was last year! On April 21, 2021, the Evansville airport measured 1.3″ of snow.

Chances are fairly high this is the last snow we’ll see for this season as long-range models are trending with above average temperatures for the next couple of weeks. However, keep up with Your Weather Authority to see if mother nature might throw a curveball.