THIS EVENING: Clearing skies & turning less humid as we cool thru the 60s. Winds NW 5-15. Sunset at 7:04 pm

OVERNIGHT: Mainly clear & much cooler…low of 50-55. Winds W 0-5. Sunrise at 6:29 am.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy (more clouds north), breezy, & cooler with a high of 72-76. Winds WSW 10-20.

MON NIGHT: Partly cloudy & cool…low of 50-55. Winds WSW 0-5.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny & pleasant high around 80. Winds NW 5-15.

Meteorologist Stacey May