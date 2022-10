THIS EVENING: Partly cloudy & cool as temps fall thru the 50s. Wind NW 5-10.

OVERNIGHT: Mainly clear & chilly. Low of 35-40. Winds NW 5-10.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny, windy, & much cooler. High of 48-52. Winds NW 15-25.

MON NIGHT: Clear & cold. A near record low of 25-30. Winds NW 5-15.

TUESDAY: Sunny, windy, & chilly. High of 48-52. Winds NW 15-25.

Meteorologist Stacey May