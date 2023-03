OVERNIGHT: Cloudy with rain diminishing to patchy drizzle & fog. Low of 38-42. Winds NE 5-10.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy with patchy drizzle possible. A chilly high of 43-48. Winds NE/NW 5-15.

SUN NIGHT: Becoming partly cloudy & very chilly with a low around 30. Winds NW 5-15.

MONDAY: Clouds with some sun & a few flurries. Breezy & very chilly high of 38-44. Winds NW 10-20.

Meteorologist Stacey May