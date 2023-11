THIS EVENING: Mainly clear as temps fall thru the 40s. Winds NW 0-5. Sunset at 4:33 pm.

OVERNIGHT: Partly cloudy with a low of 33-37. Winds N 5-10. Sunrise at 6:40 am.

FRIDAY: Sun & clouds. Breezy & colder with a high of 45-50. Winds NE 10-20.

FRI NIGHT: Variable clouds & colder. Low of 25-30. Winds NE 5-10.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy & chilly. High of 45-50. Winds NE 5-10.

Meteorologist Stacey May