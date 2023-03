THIS EVENING: Partly cloudy & cold with temps falling into the 20s. Winds NW 5-10. Sunset at 7:00 pm.

OVERNIGHT: Partly cloudy & very cold with a low of 18-23. Winds NW 5-10. Sunrise at 6:55 am.

SUNDAY: Becoming mostly sunny. Not as windy with a cold high of 38-42. Winds NW 5-15.

SUN NIGHT: Mainly clear & cold. Low of 20-25. Calm winds.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny. Breezy, but not as cold with a high of 50-55. Winds SSW 10-20.

Meteorologist Stacey May