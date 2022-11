THIS EVENING: Cloudy with sct’d flurries…temps falling into the 20s. Winds NW 5-10.

OVERNIGHT: Some clearing. Cold with a low of 23-27. Winds NW 0-5.

SUNDAY: Clearing & cold with a high of 30-44. Winds NW/N 5-10.

SUN NIGHT: Mainly clear & cold. Low of 22-27. Winds NE 0-5.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny & chilly. High of 45-50. Winds ENE 5-15.

Meteorologist Stacey May