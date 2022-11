THIS EVENING: Partly cloudy & cold. Temps falling into the 20s. Winds NE 0-5.

OVERNIGHT: Partly cloudy & cold. Low of 22-27. Winds NE 0-5.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy & chilly. High of 44-49. Winds NE/E 5-10.

MON NIGHT: Clouds increase with a cold rain developing (may mix with some snow north of Ohio River). Low of 31-36. Winds NE 5.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with rain (mixed with some snow north) ending by afternoon. High of 40-45. Winds NE/NW 5-15.

Meteorologist Stacey May