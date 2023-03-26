THIS EVENING: Clouds increase with scattered showers developing NW of Evansville. Temps fall into the 50s. Winds SE/NW 5-10. Sunset at 7:07 pm.

OVERNIGHT: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Low of 43-48. Winds NW 5-15. Sunrise at 6:43 am.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with a few showers ending early. A cooler high of 50-55. Winds NW 5-15.

MON NIGHT: Becoming partly cloudy with a chilly low of 33-37. Winds N 5.

TUESDAY: Clouds with some sun and only a spotty shower possible. Cool high of 49-54. Winds NW 5-15.

