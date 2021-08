EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT)-- The Voegel children were split up after their mother died in child birth in 1894. After some time, these family members were able to track each other down. They'd meet up periodically and left a mark for family members to see all these gatherings.

"The whole book of what year, where the reunion was taken, how many people were there, just a full roster of people who came," family member Nicole Maloy said.