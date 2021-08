OVERNIGHT: Clouds increase with a few sct’d t’showers. Low near 70. Winds N 5.

SATURDAY: Some clearing with a few sct’d t’showers pushing south & diminishing after noon. Turning less humid with a high of 80-85. Winds NE 5-10.

SAT NIGHT: Clouds increase with a low in the mid 60s. Winds NE 5.

SUNDAY: Some clearing with isolated showers possible. Turning humid with a high around 80. Winds NE 5-10.

Meteorologist Stacey May