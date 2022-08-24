THIS EVENING: Clearing skies as temps cool thru the 70s. Winds NE 0-5. Sunset at 7:31 pm

OVERNIGHT: Mainly clear with patchy fog possible. Low of 62-66. Calm winds. Sunrise at 6:14 am

THURSDAY: Sunshine with some PM clouds & only a few isolated showers south of the Ohio River. High of 85-90. Winds SW 0-5.

THU NIGHT: Clouds increase with a few sct’d t’showers from the NW. Low of 65-70. Winds SW 0-5.

FRIDAY: Becoming partly sunny with a few sct’d t’showers shifting SE of Evansville after noon. Humid high of 85-90. Winds SW/NW 5-15.

Meteorologist Stacey May