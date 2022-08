THIS EVENING: Mostly cloudy with sct’d showers & storms. Very muggy with temps falling into the 70s. Winds SW 5-10.

OVERNIGHT: Mostly cloudy with sct’d showers/storms. Muggy low of 68-73. Winds SSW/W 0-5.

TUESDAY: Gradual clearing with a few sct’d t’showers ending early. Turning less humid after noon. High of 83-88. Winds NW 5-15.

TUE NIGHT: Mainly clear & cooler. Low near 60. Winds NW 0-5.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. Warm & pleasant with a high of 81-86. Winds NW 5-10.

