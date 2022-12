THIS EVENING: Mainly clear & cold as temps fall into the 20s. Winds W/NW 0-5.

OVERNIGHT: Partly cloudy & cold. Low of 18-23. Calm winds.

MONDAY: Clouds increase & chilly. High of 35-40. Winds ESE 5-10.

MON NIGHT: Mostly cloudy & cold. Low of 25-29. Winds E 0-5.

TUESDAY: Clouds with some sun. Not as cold with a high of 40-45. Winds E/NW 5

Meteorologist Stacey May