THIS EVENING: Mainly clear as temps fall thru the 30s. Winds N 0-5

OVERNIGHT: Mainly clear with a low of 23-37. Winds N 0-5.

WEDNESDAY: Increasing clouds with a high of 44-48. Winds NE/E 5-10.

WED NIGHT: Mostly cloudy with spotty light rain. Low of 34-39. Winds E/S 5.

THURSDAY: Rain increasing & changing to snow from west to east after noon as it turns very windy & sharply colder. A morning high of 40-45. Winds S/NW 15-30 with gust over 40 mph.

Meteorologist Stacey May