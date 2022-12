THIS EVENING Mostly cloudy with snow showers (1/2″ to 1″ additional accumulation). Temps falling into the 20s. Winds SW/W 0-5.

OVERNIGHT: Mostly cloudy with freezing drizzle possible. Low of 20-25. Winds WNW 0-5.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with a high of 32-37. Winds WNW/S 5-15.

TUE NIGHT: Becoming Partly cloudy. Low of 25-30. Winds S 5-10.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy, windy, & warmer with a high of 45-50. Winds S 15-25.

Meteorologist Stacey May