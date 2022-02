OVERNIGHT: Mainly clear & cool with a low of 41-46. Winds S 5-10.

MONDAY: Increasing clouds with a few spotty showers afternoon. Windy & mild high of 58-63. Winds S 15-25.

MON NIGHT: Sct’d showers & few storms increase. Windy with a low in the Mid 50s. Winds S 15-25.

TUESDAY: Showers & a few storms (heavy rain at times) diminishing late. Windy high in the mid 60s. Winds S/W 15-25.

Meteorologist Stacey May