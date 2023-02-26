**Wind Advisory 3 AM to 3 PM Monday**

OVERNIGHT: Clouds & some fog with scattered rain. Turning very windy with a low of 50-55. Winds SE/S 15-25.

MONDAY: Scattered showers/storms (severe storm possible especially north of I-64) ending later in the morning then clouds with some sun. Very windy with a high of 67-72. Winds S/W 20-40 mph with gusts over 50 mph.

MON NIGHT: Partly clouds & breezy with a low of 39-43. Winds W/NW 10-20.

TUESDAY: Clearing & a little cooler with a high of 58-63. Winds NW/NE 5-10.

Meteorologist Stacey May