TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with some fog & drizzle…mild temps in the 50s. Winds SE 0-5.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with sct’d light rain/drizzle. Warmer high of 61-67. Winds S 5-15.

MON NIGHT: Showers & storms become likely during the evening & continue overnight…windy & warm low of 60-64. Winds S 15-25.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with showers & storms diminishing. Windy & warm high of 65-70. Winds SSW 15-25.

Meteorologist Stacey May