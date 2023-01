OVERNIGHT: Clouds increase. Low of 35-40. Winds NW/NE 5

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with showers & storms developing from the west & increasing after noon (isolated severe storm possible); breezy high of 52-57. Winds NE/SE 10-20.

WED NIGHT: Showers & storms ending, then some clearing late…breezy with a low of 45-50. Winds SE/SW 10-20.

THURSDAY: Clouds increase & very windy with a high of 50-55. Winds SW/W 15-30.

Meteorologist Stacey May