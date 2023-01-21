THIS EVENING: Increasing clouds with temps in the 30s. Winds ENE 0-5.

OVENRIGHT: Mostly cloudy with sct light rain/snow moving in from the west (mainly snow N I-64/mix along Ohio River/mainly rain south) … low of 30-35. Winds NE 0-5.

SUNDAY: Light rain/snow ending early (dusting to 1″ possible along & north of Ohio River & mainly on grassy/elevated surfaces) then cloudy with patchy drizzle…high of 37-41. Winds NE/NW 5-10.

SUN NIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Low of 30-35. Winds NW 5-10.

MONDAY: Clearing skies…High of 40-45. Winds NW/SW 5-15.

Meteorologist Stacey May