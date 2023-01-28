THIS EVENING: Mostly cloudy with rain moving in. Breezy with temps falling into the 40s. Winds 10-20.

OVERNIGHT: Mostly cloudy & breezy with rain continuing. Low of 42-47. Winds S 10-20.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy with rain diminishing in the morning then turning colder with a morning high of 45-50. Winds S/N 5-15.

SUN NIGHT: Mostly cloudy with sct light rain/freezing rain possible. Breezy with a low of 27-32. Winds N 10-20.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with patchy drizzle/freezing drizzle early. Cold & breezy with a high in the mid 30s. Winds NW 10-20.

Meteorologist Stacey May