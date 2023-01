THIS AFTERNOON: Rain east ending early then mostly cloudy, windy, & warm with a high in the mid 60s. Winds SSW 15-25.

TONIGHT: Few sct’d evening storms (isolated severe possible NW of Evansville) then some clearing late. Low of 43-49. Winds SSW 5-10.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy, windy, & cooler with a high of 50-59. Winds WSW 15-25.

Meteorologist Stacey May