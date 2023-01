THIS EVENING: Mostly cloudy with scattered light rain mainly north of the Ohio River. Temps falling thru the 40s. Winds NE 5-10.

OVERNIGHT: Mostly cloudy with a few spotty light showers. Low of 33-38. Winds NE 5-10.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy with a few spotty showers ending. A cooler high of 38-48 (N to S, 41 in Evansville). Winds NE/NW 5-15.

SUN NIGHT: Partly cloudy. Low of 25-30. Winds NW 0-5.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy & warmer. High of 45-50. Winds SW/S 5-15.

Meteorologist Stacey May