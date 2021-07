OVERNIGHT: Mostly cloudy with a few showers/t’showers. Low of 69-72. Winds SE 0-5. Sunrise at 5:38 am.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with sct’d showers/t’storms. Humid high of 80-85. Winds S 5-15.

MON NIGHT: Mostly cloudy with a few sct’d t’showers. Low of 68-71. Winds S 5.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with sct’d showers/t’showers. Humid high of 81-86. Winds SW 5-15.

Meteorologist Stacey May