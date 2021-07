EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Evansville Police confirm one gunshot victim was transported to the hospital after a shooting Sunday afternoon at a Dollar General store on the city's South Side.

Officers were the scene in the 2100 block of South Weinbach Avenue near Pollack Ave. EPD said the victim was shot outside the store, but was later found in the 2000 block of Kathleen Ave. It's unclear why the victim ended up at that location.