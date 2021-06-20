Stacey’s Detailed Forecast – June 20, 2021

THIS EVENING: Partly cloudy & breezy with temps falling thru the 80s. Wind SW 10-20. Sunset at 8:16 pm.

OVERNIGHT: Clouds increase with a few sct’d t’showers possible. Breezy low of 72-77. Winds SW 10-20. Sunrise at 5:28 pm.

MONDAY: Clouds with some sun & sct’d showers/storms. Breezy, cooler, & becoming less humid with a high of 78-83. Winds SW/NW 10-20.

MON NIGHT: Sct’d showers end then clearing & cooler. Low in the mid 50s. Winds NW 5-10.

TUESDAY: Sunny & pleasant. High in the mid 70s. Winds N 5-10.

Meteorologist Stacey May