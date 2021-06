EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT)-- It's the most elaborate scam a local doctor says she's ever seen. Dr. Allison Bush, a Tri-State physical therapist says she got a phone call from someone claiming to be a Vanderburgh County Sheriff's Deputy. After stating a fake badge number he insisted she send more than $8,000.

"So I mean I'm kind of that, 'Woah! I'm just like in shock and scared. I really want to get off the phone and call my attorney and find out is this legit or is this a scam," Dr. Bush said on Thursday she got a phone call that rocked her to her core. "He kept saying, 'Do you understand this? Do you understand this? Okay 10-4.'"