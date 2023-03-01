THIS EVENING: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers/storms south of the Ohio River diminishing as temps fall into the 50s. Winds W/NW 5-10.

OVERNIGHT: Some clearing & cooler with a low of 40-50. Winds N 5-10.

THURSDAY: Clouds increasing. Cooler high of 58-63. Winds N/NE 5-15.

THU NIGHT: Rain increasing, heavy at time with some thunder. Turning windy with a low of 48-53. Winds NE/SE 15-25.

FRIDAY: Showers & storms diminishing after noon. Very windy with a high of 58-64. Winds S/SW 20-35 with gust of 45-55.

