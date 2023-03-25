THIS EVENING: Partly cloudy as temps cool into the 40s. Winds WNW 0-5. Sunset at 7:07 pm.

OVERNIGHT: Partly cloudy & seasonably chilly low of 38-42. Winds E 0-5. Sunrise at 6:45 am.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy (clouds increasing late) with a warmer high of 63-68. Winds E/S 5-15.

SUN NIGHT: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers (best chance along & north of the Ohio River). Low of 41-46. Winds W/NW 5-15.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with sct showers ending early. A cooler high in the mid 50s. Winds NW 5-15.

Meteorologist Stacey May