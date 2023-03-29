THIS EVENING: Mainly clear & temps cooling into the 40s. Winds NE 0-5. Sunset at 7:10 pm.

OVERNIGHT: Mainly clear. Cold & frosty with a low of 34-39. Winds NE 0-5. Sunrise at 6:39 am.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny & warmer high of 62-66. Winds NE/SE 5-15.

THU NIGHT: Increasing clouds with showers & t’showers late. Low of 50-55. Winds SE/S 5-15.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy with showers/storms (especially late afternoon/evening with severe storms possible). Very windy high of 65-69. Winds S 15-30.

Meteorologist Stacey May