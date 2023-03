OVERNIGHT: Mainly clear & not as chilly with a low of 47-52. Winds SE 0-5.

MONDAY: Sunshine with some clouds. Windy & warmer with a high of 70-75. Winds SE/SW 15-25.

MON NIGHT: Clouds increase with sprinkles possible. Breezy low of 40-45. Winds SW/N 10-20.

TUESDAY: Clouds & sun. Breezy & much cooler with a high of 50-55. Winds N 10-20.

Meteorologist Stacey May