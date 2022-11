THIS EVENING: Mainly clear as temps fall thru the 40s. Winds N 0-5.

OVERNIGHT: Mainly clear with fog developing. Low of 32-37. Winds NE 0-5.

SATURDAY: Increasing clouds. High of 55-60. Winds SE 5-10.

SAT NIGHT: Rain developing with thunder possible. Turning windy with a low of 45-50. Winds SE/S 10-20.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy with sct showers diminishing to drizzle. Very windy with a midday high of 50-55. Winds SE/SW 15-30.

Meteorologist Stacey May