THIS EVENING: Cloudy with temps in the mid 40s. Winds NW 0-5.

OVERNIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Low of 37-42. Winds NW 0-5.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy. High of 49-55. Winds SWS 5-10.

MON NIGHT: Variable Clouds. Low of 40-45. Winds S/SE 5-10.

TUESDAY: Clouds increase. Showers/storms developing later afternoon, then increasing later evening (severe storms possible). Very windy with a high of 60-65. Winds SE/S 15-25.

Meteorologist Stacey May