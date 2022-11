THIS EVENING: Clear with temps falling thru the 60s. Winds SE 0-5.

OVERNIGHT: Clear with a low of 48-53. Winds SSE 0-5.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny & warm. High of 70-75. Winds SSE 5-15.

THU NIGHT: Increasing clouds with a few showers east. Low of 45-50. Winds SE/NW 5.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy with a few showers. Breezy & colder. High of 53-57. Winds NW 10-20.

Meteorologist Stacey May