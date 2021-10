THIS EVENING: Mainly clear & warm with temps falling into the 70s. Winds S 5.

OVERNIGHT: Partly cloudy & warm with a low of 65-70. Winds S 5.

MONDAY: Clouds increase with showers/storms moving in from west after noon…windy with a high of 80-85. Winds S 15-25 with gust over 30.

MON NIGHT: Showers/storms end then partly cloudy. Low of 55-60. Winds SW/N 5-10.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny & a little cooler with a high of 75-80. Winds V 0-5.

Meteorologist Stacey May