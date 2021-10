OVERNIGHT: Mostly cloudy with lows of 40-48 (S to N). Sunrise at 7:06 am.

FRIDAY: Some clearing late (mainly west of US 41). High of 59-66 (NE to SW). Winds WNW 5-10.

FRI NIGHT: Partly cloudy. Low of 42-48.

SATURDAY: Clouds thicken with a few scattered showers developing. High of 62-71 (N to S). Winds ESE 5-10.

Meteorologist Stacey May