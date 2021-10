EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The Evansville Vanderburgh Public Library announced Heather McNabb has accepted the position of Chief Operating Officer – Assistant Director. Prior to accepting the position, Heather McNabb was EVPL’s Engagement and Experience Officer.

“Heather’s education, experience, and energy set her apart from other candidates,” saidEVPL CEO-Director Scott Kinney. “We are thrilled to have her in this position whereshe will be charged with leading the staff to shape the future of our library system.”