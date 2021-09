HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) - A Henderson man was sentenced to 20 years in prison for the murder of his estranged wife in March of 2019.

Mohamud Abdikadir was arrested for the murder of Chloe Randolph and he pleaded guilty to the charges. Abdikadir gave up his right to an appeal as well as early parole. He will get credit for the two and a half years he's already served.