EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) - An Evansville man has been arrested for an early morning shooting. 31-year-old Christopher T. Britton was developed as a suspect during the course of an investigation. He was interviewed at the sheriff's office on Monday afternoon and taken into custody.

The Vanderburgh County Sheriff's Office says 29-year-old Katie Clark was found with multiple gunshot wounds around 4 a.m. Monday morning at Diamond Avenue between Kratzville Road and St. Joseph Avenue.