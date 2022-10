THIS EVENING: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers…temps falling to around 60 Winds SE/S 5-10.

OVERNIGHT: Mostly cloudy with a few spotty showers. Low of 54-58. Winds S/SW 5-10.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. High of 63-68. Winds SW/W 5-15.

MON NIGHT: Becoming partly cloudy. Low of 48-53. Winds W 0-5.

TUESDAY: Clearing skies & warmer. High of 68-72. Winds W/SW 5-10.

Meteorologist Stacey May