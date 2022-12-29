THIS EVENING: Mostly cloudy & breezy with scattered rain increasing & temps of 55-60. Winds S 10-20.

OVERNIGHT: Mostly cloudy & breezy with periods of rain shifting north & west. Warm low of 55-60. Winds S 10-20.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy with periods of rain. High of 55-60. Winds S/W 5-15.

FRI NIGHT: Mostly cloudy with periods of rain. Low in the mid 40s. Winds W/NW 5-10.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy with rain ending in the morning then some PM sun. High in the mid 50s. Winds NW/W 5-10.

Meteorologist Stacey May