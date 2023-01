OVERNIGHT: Mostly cloudy with patchy fog developing. Low of 40-45. Winds S 0-5.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy with a warmer high of 55-60. Winds S 5-15.

SUN NIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Low near 50. Winds S 5.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with a few scattered showers then showers & t’showers likely in the evening. Warmer high in the mid 60s. S 5-15.

Meteorologist Stacey May