THIS EVENING: Rain & breezy with temps of 54-50. Winds SE/SW 10-20.

OVERNIGHT: Clearing skies. A chilly low of 35-40. Winds SW 5-15.

THURSDAY: Sunshine with increasing clouds after noon. Breezy & cooler with a high of 43-48. Winds SW 10-20.

THU NIGHT: Decreasing clouds. Colder low of 27-31. Winds SW 5-10.

FRIDAY: Sun & clouds. Windy & colder high of 38-41. Winds SW 15-25.