THIS EVENING: Periods of rain as temps fall thru the 50s. Winds SW/W 5-10.

OVERNIGHT: Rain diminishing to drizzle & fog. Low of 42-47. Winds W/NW 5-10.

SATURDAY: Clouds, drizzle, fog giving way to some sun after noon…High of 50-55. Winds NW/S 5-10.

NEW YEAR’S EVE: Variable clouds with patchy fog developing. Low of 40-45. Winds S 0-5.

NEW YEAR’s DAY: Clouds giving way to some sun after noon. High of 55-60. Winds S 5-15.

Meteorologist Stacey May