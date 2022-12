TODAY: Steady rain this morning will diminish to drizzle after noon…high of 47-52 Winds NE 5-10.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with patchy drizzle & fog (may be dense). Low of 43-48. Winds NE 5.

FRIDAY: Spotty AM shower possible then clouds with a little sun late in the afternoon. High of 51-59 (NW to SE; 56 in Evansville). Winds V 5-10.

Meteorologist Stacey May