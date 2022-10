OVERNIGHT: Mostly cloudy with showers developing. Low of 52-56. Winds ENE 0-5.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy with showers (some thunder). High of 62-67. Winds E/SE 5-15.

SUN NIGHT: Mostly cloudy with sct’d showers. Low of 55-60. Winds SE/S 0-5.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with sct’d showers. High of 62-67. Winds S/SW 5-15.

Meteorologist Stacey May