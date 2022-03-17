OVERNIGHT: Clouds increase with a mild low of 49-54. Winds SE 5. Sunrise at 6:57 am

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy with sct showers (thunder) in the morning then sct storms (possibly severe) later afternoon/early evening…breezy with a high of 63-68. Winds SE/S 10-20.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Sct storms (possibly severe) end early then mostly cloudy as sct showers linger. Breezy low of 41-46. Winds S/SW 10-20.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy with sct showers. Breezy & cooler with a high of 49-52. Winds SW/W 10-20.

Meteorologist Stacey May