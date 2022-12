TODAY: Early fog, then mostly cloudy & mild…high of 55-61 (NW to SE; 57 in Evansville) Winds NW 5-10.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with some fog. Rain developing late. Low of 42-47. Winds NE 5-10.

THURSDAY: Cloudy with steady rain, diminishing toward evening. High of 50-55. Winds NE 5-15.

Meteorologist Stacey May